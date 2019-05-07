House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal discusses his request to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig for copies of President Trump's tax returns as he talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on April 4, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters/file)

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal suggested Tuesday his fight for President Trump’s tax returns would soon head to court, now that the administration has rebuffed multiple requests to turn over the president’s records voluntarily.

Neal (D-Mass.) said he would be meeting with the House counsel on Thursday to discuss what comes next. But he indicated that he was inclined to skip potential intervening steps — such as subpoenas or contempt citations — and head straight to court with his demand for six years’ worth of Trump’s business and personal tax returns.

“They seem not to be paying a lot of attention to subpoenas, so...” Neal told reporters, referring to the administration, then later returned to the point: “The pattern seems to be fairly clear, and that’s that subpoenas are being ignored.”

Neal said a court battle for the tax returns was the outcome he’s long foreseen.

“While the options have narrowed, we’re kind of where we were at the beginning when I was offering to surmise where this would end up,” Neal said. “I was never naïve about it and I thought that it would end up in the courts.”

A court fight could drag on for months, with many Democrats predicting the Trump administration will try to prolong it as long as possible to shield the tax returns from public exposure ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Neal’s comments came a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin formally denied his request for the returns. Mnuchin said in a letter to Neal that he had consulted with the Justice Department and that they had concluded that it would not be lawful to turn over the tax records because of potential violations of privacy.

Mnuchin also reiterated that requests from Congress “must serve a legitimate legislative purpose” which he said Neal’s request does not.

Neal said he was not suprised by how the administration has responded to his requests.

“I think that there’s been a consistent effort on their part to resist oversight,” he said.

Neal had first requested Trump’s tax returns in March, and Mnuchin twice failed to meet Democrats’ deadlines before formalizing his refusal in his letter Monday.

Democrats have said obtaining the tax returns is necessary for their oversight responsibilities, such as ensuring the Internal Revenue Service is properly performing its duty to audit presidential returns. But Mnuchin has said repeatedly that their request for these records could be an invasion of Trump’s privacy and become a fishing expedition. Congressional Republicans have closed ranks around the president and accused Neal of abusing his position in a way that could set a dangerous precedent for the privacy of individual tax returns.

Neal’s request relies on a 1924 federal law that says the IRS “shall furnish” any individual’s tax returns if they are sought by a chairman of Congress’s tax-writing committees. The law was written this way to make it nearly impossible for the White House to block disclosure of tax returns, following the Teapot Dome scandal during the Harding administration.

Apart from a court case, House Democrats could have other avenues to obtain the president’s tax returns. New York state’s legislature is considering legislation that would allow its tax department to turn Trump’s state returns over to certain Congress bodies, including the House Ways and Means Committee. A vote by the state senate could occur as soon as Wednesday.

In April, Mnuchin revealed that Treasury officials had conferred with White House lawyers about Trump’s tax returns before Democrats sent their formal request to the Internal Revenue Service. At the time, Mnuchin said he had not discussed the matter personally with the president.

Rachael Bade contributed to this report.