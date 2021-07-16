Rivian Automotive, the electric pickup maker backed by Amazon, is pushing back production of its debut vehicle by two months to September because of supply-chain bottlenecks. The start-up also shifted the timeline for its second planned model, an electric sports-utility vehicle, from August until an unspecified time in the fall, according to a letter to customers Friday. The company cited a shortage of components. “The cascading impacts of the pandemic have had a compounding effect greater than anyone anticipated,” chief executive R.J. Scaringe said in the letter.