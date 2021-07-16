“When we return, our schedules will mostly resemble our pre-pandemic working approach, with additional flexibility,” Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell wrote in the memo. “Choosing not to get vaccinated will not influence your ability to work remotely.”
U.S. banking giants have been forging ahead with back-to-office plans in recent weeks, sketching out approaches that vary in flexibility. Wells Fargo said in March that it aimed to return to a “more normal operating model” in September, with details to follow.
Like its peers, Wells Fargo is closely watching the delta variant of the coronavirus as the bank moves forward with plans to bring employees back, Powell said in an interview.
Employees in operations and contact centers will return on a rotational basis, which the firm expects will be temporary, according to the memo. Workers in enterprise functions such as risk, finance and legal, as well as non-customer-facing teams in the business lines, will have flexibility to work remotely as many as two days a week. Technology employees will have more flexibility to work remotely.
Blend Labs is valued at $4.4 billion in IPO
Shares of Blend Labs opened 11 percent above their offer price on Friday, giving the digital banking platform a valuation of about $4.4 billion in its stock market debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock opened at $20 per share, compared with its initial public offering price of $18 per share.
Blend, a mortgage-lending-focused platform, is now worth over 33 percent more than the $3.3 billion it was valued at after a funding round in January.
Its cloud-based software platform digitizes banking, making it more convenient for customers to borrow money or deposit cash from financial services firms.
“There will be a short-term head wind when interest rates start coming up, but the general trend toward digitization will help the company in the long term,” co-founder and head Nima Ghamsari said.
Higher interest rates often lead to high loan rates, which could hurt appetite for borrowing and dampen the volume or transactions on Blend’s platform.
The company plans to focus on its core market in the United States, and has no immediate plans to expand geographically, Ghamsari said.
Blend raised $360 million in its IPO, selling 18 million shares at $18 each. The price was at the upper end of the $16 to $18 range announced earlier.
U.K. student housing firms backed by Blackstone Group and APG Asset Management have agreed to buy GCP Student Living in a deal valuing the company at 969 million pounds, or $1.3 billion. A consortium formed by iQ and Scape Living will pay 213 pence a share for the U.K. real estate investor, according to a statement Friday. Blackstone bought iQ last year in what was then the U.K.’s largest private real estate deal, while Scape Living was established with funding from APG, which already holds 11 percent of GCP as its largest shareholder, according to the statement.
Rivian Automotive, the electric pickup maker backed by Amazon, is pushing back production of its debut vehicle by two months to September because of supply-chain bottlenecks. The start-up also shifted the timeline for its second planned model, an electric sports-utility vehicle, from August until an unspecified time in the fall, according to a letter to customers Friday. The company cited a shortage of components. “The cascading impacts of the pandemic have had a compounding effect greater than anyone anticipated,” chief executive R.J. Scaringe said in the letter.
