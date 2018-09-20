BANKING

Wells Fargo to cut jobs by 10% over 3 years

Wells Fargo is planning to cut up to 10 percent of its workforce over the next three years, shedding tens of thousands of jobs at the third-largest U.S. bank.

Chief executive Tim Sloan made the announcement to employees on Thursday. The bank employs roughly 265,000 workers and plans to reduce its head count through both attrition and layoffs, Wells Fargo said.

The San Francisco-based bank has been under multiple clouds of scandal since 2015, when it admitted its employees opened millions of fake bank accounts for customers to meet unrealistic sales goals. Wells has admitted to other scandals, including selling auto insurance to borrowers who did not need it and selling wealth management products to customers who did not need them.

State and federal regulators have put restrictions on Wells

Fargo’s business and have fined the bank more than $1.2 billion.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Stocks lift household wealth to record high

A rising stock market lifted U.S. household wealth to a record $106.9 trillion in the April-June quarter, a gain that is concentrated largely among the most affluent.

The value of Americans’ stock and mutual fund portfolios rose $800 billion last quarter, while home values increased $600 billion, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. Total household wealth is now 2.1 percent higher than in the first quarter, when it was $104.7 trillion.

The Fed’s report came on a day when a wave of buying on Wall Street sent U.S. stocks surging, lifting the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor’s 500 to all-time highs.

Household net worth reflects the value of assets such as homes, bank accounts and stocks minus debts such as mortgages and credit cards. The data aren’t adjusted for inflation or population growth.

They also don’t reflect the experiences of most U.S. households. Stock market wealth has been flowing increasingly and disproportionately to the most affluent households. The richest one-tenth of Americans own about 84 percent of the value of stocks.

— Associated Press

HOUSING

Existing-home sales unchanged in August

U.S. home sales flatlined in August, but inventory increased for the first time in three years as the housing market continued to struggle despite strength across the broader economy.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that existing-home sales were unchanged at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.34 million units last month. It follows four straight months of monthly declines.

A dearth of properties for sale has pushed up prices, sidelining many would-be homeowners. Supply has also been constrained by rising building material costs and land and labor shortages, while rising mortgage rates are expected to slow demand.

Existing-home sales fell 1.5 percent from a year ago. Sales jumped 7.6 percent in the Northeast, and there was a rise of 2.4 percent in the Midwest. Sales fell 5.9 percent in the West and 0.4 percent in the South.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Under Armour will cut its global workforce by 3 percent, or about 400 jobs, by the end of March. The Baltimore sports gear company said Thursday that it now anticipates restructuring-related charges this year of between about $200 million and $220 million. It previously projected restructuring charges between $190 million to $210 million. Excluding those costs, Under Armour Inc. expects full-year profits of between 16 cents and 19 cents per share. Its prior outlook was for 14 cents to 19 cents per share.

Delta Air Lines said Thursday that it is deploying facial-recognition technology to replace passports and tickets at Atlanta's airport. The optional system will be phased in on Oct. 15 at check-in kiosks, baggage-drop counters, security checkpoints and boarding lines for international flights in Terminal F of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta said. If customers take to the technology at the world's busiest airport, and it helps to reduce boarding times and shorten long lines, the biometrics will be rolled out to other domestic and international airport terminals, said Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West. The service is optional for now.

— From news services