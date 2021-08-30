Confidence in the euro-area economy slipped for the first time this year, suggesting supply disruptions and the resurgent pandemic risk damping the recovery. Sentiment eased in services, industry and among consumers, with a European Commission gauge falling to 117.5 in August from an all-time high the previous month. At the same time, an increase in selling-price expectations suggests inflation pressures are building across the bloc. According to the survey, consumers expressed concerns about the general economic situation and were less willing to make major purchases.