The company will also be required to cooperate with federal investigators still probing the company’s role in the 2017 debacle, which cost ratepayers and investors billions and left nearly 6,000 people jobless.
Westinghouse was the lead contractor on the construction of two new reactors at the V.C. Summer plant. South Carolina Electric & Gas Co., parent company SCANA Corp. and state-owned utility company Santee Cooper spent nearly $10 billion on the project before halting construction in 2017 following Westinghouse’s bankruptcy.
Pending home sales drop in July
U.S. pending home sales declined for a second straight month in July as limited inventory and soaring prices deterred some prospective buyers.
An index of pending home sales dropped 1.8 percent from June to 110.7, a three-month low, according to National Association of Realtors data released Monday.
The figures underscore how sky-high prices for a limited number of listings are discouraging many Americans from buying a home. Looking ahead, loosening inventory constraints paired with still-low borrowing costs should support buyer demand.
Compared with a year earlier, contract signings were down 9.5 percent on an unadjusted basis.
Signings declined in three of four U.S. regions from the prior month, led by a 6.6 percent drop in the Northeast. Contract signings rose in the West by 1.9 percent. A separate report last week showed that sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose in July for a second month, suggesting firmer housing demand as inventory constraints eased slightly. That said, prices have jumped over the course of the pandemic.
PNC to increase
wages to $18 an hour
PNC Bank is increasing wages in a bid to keep and attract employees, raising its minimum wage to $18 an hour while also giving higher-paid workers a bump in pay.
The bank said Monday that the wage increase will apply to PNC employees as well as those working for BBVA USA, which PNC acquired last year. Base-level PNC employees will see their wages increase from $15 an hour to $18, a 20 percent pay raise. The increase is more substantial at BBVA, which had an $11 minimum wage before PNC bought the bank.
About 20,000 PNC and BBVA employees will see their base pay rise to $18 an hour, the bank said.
In addition to the higher base pay, PNC and BBVA employees making more than minimum wage will also receive a bump in pay.
PNC is one of the country’s largest banks after acquiring BBVA.
Apple has acquired classical-music streaming service Primephonic and plans to launch an app dedicated to the genre next year. Primephonic’s playlists and audio content will be integrated into Apple Music in the coming months, the company said Monday. Primephonic’s existing service will be shut down Sept. 7, but its subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music free. Apple did not disclose the Primephonic purchase price.
Confidence in the euro-area economy slipped for the first time this year, suggesting supply disruptions and the resurgent pandemic risk damping the recovery. Sentiment eased in services, industry and among consumers, with a European Commission gauge falling to 117.5 in August from an all-time high the previous month. At the same time, an increase in selling-price expectations suggests inflation pressures are building across the bloc. According to the survey, consumers expressed concerns about the general economic situation and were less willing to make major purchases.
