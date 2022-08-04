WeWork reports office occupancy back to pre-pandemic leel

Gift Article Share

WeWork occupancy back to pre-covid level Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight WeWork said offices were 72 percent full at the end of the second quarter, matching the occupancy rate from before the coronavirus pandemic in late 2019 for the first time. WeWork’s occupancy rate — the percentage of its total desks that were rented out — dropped dramatically during the first year of the pandemic, when many tenants canceled their rental contracts and decided to work from home. That metric hit its low point of 46 percent a year later.

The company pitched a turnaround story when it went public last year in a blank-check merger. WeWork’s buildings have slowly filled back up. WeWork management has maintained that more customers are drawn to its flexible office space offering as they attempt to figure out long-term real estate strategies in a new world of hybrid and remote work. It now has 62,000 subscriptions to its All-Access pass, a product that allows customers to book space for shorter increments of time.

Occupancy aside, the second-quarter performance was less rosy. The co-working company had $815 million in sales, missing an average of analysts’ estimates of $821 million.

WeWork continues to lose money and is narrowing that gap more slowly than predicted: Last quarter it reported a $635 million loss when analysts expected $479 million. Its loss in the second quarter is wider than the first quarter’s $504 million.

— Bloomberg News

Equifax faces possible class action on errors

A Florida woman has sued Equifax, claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake in her credit report that she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta on behalf of Nydia Jenkins and potentially millions of others who applied for credit during a three-week period earlier this year. The Jacksonville, Fla., woman was forced to accept another, less favorable loan that was $150 per month more than the one she was turned down for because of the error, according to the lawsuit.

Credit scores provide lenders with a picture of how big a risk a borrower is, and they typically range from 300 to 850 points, with a higher score usually resulting in better terms for people applying for mortgages, auto loans or mortgages. The lawsuit says the errors violated federal law that governs credit reporting agencies.

The errors occurred over three weeks from mid-March to early April. An analysis Equifax conducted shows that there was no shift in a majority of credit scores, and for those who did experience a change, only a small number would have received a different credit decision, Equifax said Thursday.

“While the score may have shifted, a score shift does not necessarily mean that a consumer’s credit decision was negatively impacted,” the Equifax statement said.

Equifax said in another statement earlier this week that the problems stemmed from a coding issue that “resulted in the potential miscalculation of certain attributes used in model calculations.” In that statement, the firm said less than 300,000 consumers had a score shift of 25 points or more.

— Associated Press

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in June as exports surged to a record high, a trend that could see trade continuing to contribute to gross domestic product in the third quarter. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the trade deficit decreased 6.2 percent to $79.6 billion. Exports of goods and services shot up 1.7 percent to an all-time high of $260.8 billion, while imports slipped 0.3 percent to $340.4 billion.

Electric-vehicle makers Lordstown Motors and Nikola on Thursday shrugged off supply chain snarls that weighed on peers to reaffirm annual production targets after reporting upbeat quarterly performance. Lordstown Motors maintained that it would start making vehicles in the third quarter and deliver in the fourth. Nikola said would start its pilot for the Tre fuel-cell electric vehicle with Walmart on Aug. 22 and battery electric truck in September.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for July.

— From news services

