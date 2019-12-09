“We have pushed them hard and have done quite well,” Trumka said in an email to the Washington Post.

Support from the AFL-CIO, which opposes the existing North American Free Trade Agreement and blames it for destroying millions of good-paying manufacturing jobs, would likely ensure support from a majority of House Democrats if the deal is brought up for a vote.

AD

Backing from the AFL-CIO would also indicate that Democrats had succeeded in negotiated stronger enforcement mechanisms and protections for labor than existed in the agreement signed by Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Canada a year ago.

AD

“The USMCA they signed in 2018 is not going to be the same as the USMCA we see in 2019,” said Dan Ujczo, a trade lawer with Dickinson Wright. “There are going to be significant differences.”

The pact must be ratified by the legislatures in all three countries before it can take effect.

Pelosi has said she wants the deal to be transformative and a blueprint for future trade deals and hopes to pass it by year’s end. A Senate vote may not occur until early next year, according to several business executives following the process.

AD

Secretive negotiations between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal have moved forward even with impeachment proceedings under way. In recent days there have been a flurry of meetings between Lighthizer and Mexican and Canadian leaders as parties to the deal sought to iron out final sticking points.

AD

These included provisions related to steel, iron and pharmaceutical drugs.

A spokesman for Pelosi declined to comment.

The trade agreement would replace the 25-year old NAFTA, which Trump has reviled as “the worst trade deal ever” and mark a major political win for the president.

The administration has been pushing for a House vote on the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement before the end of this year to avoid seeing the deal swallowed by 2020 campaign pressures.

AD

Congress is expected to approve the revised agreement with overwhelming Republican support in both chambers. Pelosi has been working to secure a significant number of Democratic votes.

Amid the ongoing House impeachment inquiry, many moderate Democrats were reluctant to return to their districts without having voted on the trade deal. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top Republicans in recent days have lambasted Pelosi and House Democrats for failing to act on USMCA.

AD