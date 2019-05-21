Top White House officials and congressional leaders pushed Tuesday for a sweeping two-year budget deal that would suspend the debt ceiling and reduce the possibility of another government shutdown later this year, a potential bipartisan breakthough following months of acrimony and standoffs.

Such a deal would ratchet back budget brinkmanship for the remainder of President Trump’s first term in office, offering Congress and the White House a fresh start after Trump pushed the nation into a record-long 35-day government shutdown this past winter.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting budget director Russell Vought met with the top four congressional leaders of both parties earlier Tuesday and planned a follow up meeting later in the day, a sign that they felt a deal was within reach.

[Despite national security concerns, GOP leader blocked bid to limit China’s role in U.S. transit]

“Our hope is to make a deal before the day is over,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters after the first meeting, which lasted two hours.“I don’t want to be too forward-leaning in predicting an agreement, but it seems to me, without exception, everyone would like to.”

McConnell said the focus was on a two-year agreement, that would run through Sept. 30, 2021. It would also include suspension of the nation’s borrowing limit, which must be raised sometime this fall to avoid a financial calamity.

The deal, if agreed to, would establish overall spending levels for the next two years. However Congress would still need to pass individual spending bills to fund each agency. Such a development would reduce the possibility of a government shutdown in the next two years, but it would not eliminate the possibility entirely.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also sounded optimistic about talks as he addressed reporters, though he stopped short of joining McConnell in predicting a deal by day’s end.

“Trust but verify, we’ll have to wait and see and obviously we need the president to publicly sign off on whatever we agree to,” Schumer said. “But I think they realize, the Republican leadership and the White House that ... when President Trump shut down the government and our Republican friends went along with that, it didn’t serve them very well. So I think that’s what’s pushing them to a serious negotiation.”

Congress suspended the debt ceiling in February 2018, but that expired in March. The Treasury Department is taking measures to ward off any missed payments, but budget experts say it can only do this until October or perhaps November.

If Congress doesn’t act by then, the Treasury Department could be forced to prioritize payments and fall behind on some of its obligations. Many people say this would cause a stock market crash, spike in interest rates and potentially a global financial crisis.

The debt ceiling must continually be raised because the government spends more money than it brings in through revenue, and it borrows money to cover the difference by issuing debt.

A series of budget caps put in place during the Obama administration restrict the amount of money Congress can appropriate for military and non-military programs. Many Democrats and Republicans have sought to remove or change these caps in order to prevent a big contraction in programs like housing, transportation, environmental protection, and tax collection -- as well as Pentagon spending, a priority for Republicans and the White House.

Just a few months ago, White House officials had signaled they wanted to keep these caps in place as a way to shrink the budget and they planned to expand the defense budget through a controversial budget manuever. But behind-the-scenes negotiations led White House officials to soften their stance in recent weeks, as it became clear that Democrats would not support the White House’s agenda.

Republican congressional leaders including McConnell and Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) have made the case directly to Trump in recent days for lifting the budget caps, noting that failure to do so would result in huge cuts to defense spending.

“We’re all for trying to rein in spending, but at what cost?” Shelby said Monday evening after meeting with Trump. “And I don’t think the president wants to rein in spending at the cost of national security.”

The discussions remain fluid but they appear to target the most comprehensive budget package in recent years. And they stand in sharp contrast to the clash between Trump and Democrats last year that led to a 35-day partial shutdown of numerous federal agencies.

After calling for major cuts to the budget several months ago, Trump has in recent weeks touted areas where he wants to expand spending. He has called for more money to build a wall along the Mexico border, increased funding for the Special Olympics and more money for the military, among other things.

Republicans for years pushed aggressively to shrink the budget, leading to big fights during the Obama administration. But during the Trump administration they have largely backed Trump’s call to increase spending in order to cut deals with Democrats and in order to dramatically increase the Pentagon’s budget. The deficit, which represents the gap between spending and revenue, has risen each year of Trump’s presidency and is projected to near $1 trillion this year.