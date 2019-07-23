White House officials and congressional leaders defended a controversial budget deal on Tuesday, hoping to assuage concerns from conservatives and liberals ahead of a crucial House vote this week.

As they worked to sell the deal, Democratic and Republican leaders leveled attacks at each other, each warning that the other party threatened to destroy the economy if they didn’t reach an agreement. A particular focus was on how the pending deal would suspend the debt ceiling through July 2021, lifting the prospect of a full-blown financial crisis later this year.

“The alternatives are worse,” said Sen. Richard J. Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat. “The notion of shutting down the government or defaulting on the America debt, those are unacceptable. And we have players on the Republican side who view both as a good outcome. We have to avoid that kind of disastrous scenario.”

Republicans cast Democrats as the ones who were being reckless during negotiations.

“One of the most important things that we were concerned about when Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats took control of the House was that they would use the debt limit, which is important to be extended for the full faith and credit of our United States, to be used as a leverage point against this president,” White House acting budget director Russell Vought said on Fox News. He said the budget deal “surrenders her arms.”

Whether this type of bipartisan finger-pointing would help in securing votes was unclear. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who negotiated the deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will join Senate Republicans for a closed-door lunch Tuesday to promote the agreement.

Pelosi released a letter to House Democrats touting what she described as wins in the deal, including extending the debt limit, obtaining increased domestic nondefense spending, avoiding onerous budget caps known as “sequestration,” and staving off the administration’s demands for spending cuts to accompany the budget increases.

“I urge you to support this bill, which will avoid the damage of sequestration and ensure that we can continue to advance transformative progress For The People,” Pelosi wrote.

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said the deal, which would increase spending levels by $320 billion over the next two years, was manageable because interest rates are low, meaning that borrowing money is relatively cheap.

“As the economy works its way back . . . as we get to rebuild the economy, as we get to get growth in this prosperity cycle, I think you’ll see a shrinkage in the budget gap,” Kudlow told Fox News.

The budget deal, announced Monday, would suspend the debt ceiling through July 2021 and raise the budget for the military and many other programs for two years. Lawmakers will still need to approve individual spending bills, but the agreement is expected to make it much less likely that there will be a government shutdown when existing agency budgets run out Oct. 1. But the budget also appears to lock in a large gap between tax revenue and government spending, which could breach $1 trillion this year and continue in perpetuity if changes aren’t made.

The government must borrow money to finance that gap and pay interest on the growing debt.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) defended the deal by touting how it would increase the military’s budget, which he said is “the most important obligation of the entire Congress.”

Still, he bemoaned that the deal had to increase funding for other agencies to win support from Democrats.

“The nature of divided government means this certainly isn’t the agreement that Republicans would have written all by ourselves,” McConnell said Tuesday on the Senate floor. “I’ll never understand why our Democratic colleagues treat funding the United States armed forces like a Republican priority that somehow needs to be matched up with additional spending that Democrats like to make it palatable for them.”

Lawmakers were rushing to cut the deal because Mnuchin had warned that he could run out of money by early September to pay all of the government’s bills if the debt ceiling wasn’t raised by then. Congress is set to go on a lengthy August recess soon, leaving them little time to maneuver.

Mnuchin could encounter some skepticism when he meets with Senate Republicans later Tuesday. Though GOP and Democratic leaders have said they support the deal, a number of rank-and-file members from both parties have suggested they will oppose it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) complained about a double standard that prioritized tax cuts and spending Republicans favored but refused to extend money for things she advocates for, like college education.

And Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) posted a video on Twitter of the comic book figure the “Joker” standing in front of an inferno, and labeled it “Budget deal.”

Vought, who had fought largely unsuccessfully to secure large spending cuts as part of the agreement, acknowledged the GOP frustration and promised to fight for spending reductions in the future.

“Look, I love the concern of the conservatives who are bringing attention to the problems that we have with fiscal responsibility in this town,” he said.

The budget has grown markedly since Trump took office, even though Trump campaigned on a promise to eliminate the $19 trillion debt by the time he left the White House after eight years. Kudlow conceded the White House has failed to win any spending cuts so far, but he said the emphasis the White House has placed on growing the economy could help.

“We never get the spending restraints that we’d like to get,” he said.

— Colby Itkowitz and Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.