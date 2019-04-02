WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28 : President Donald J. Trump stops to talk to reporters and members of the media as he walks to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn at the White House on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Senior White House officials are looking at ways to exempt commercial trade from President Trump’s plan to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico as soon as this week, three people briefed on the discussions said.

White House officials have not settled on a firm plan, but they are responding to widespread complaints from business groups that Trump’s threat to shutdown the border could wreak havoc on the U.S. economy. Trump has also been notified about the economic consequences by top advisers, Larry Kudlow and Kevin Hassett.

Separately, Trump has also been told by some advisers that it would be extremely difficult to operationally shut down the border, as he has threatened in recent days, but he has told them to move forward with looking at ways to logistically achieve the feat.

Trump’s threats to close the border have come in response to a recent surge of families and other migrants trying to cross into the United States from Mexico, though he has mused about the possibility of closing down the border for months.

He has told advisers that he would close the ports of entry and reallocate the border-patrol agents to other parts of the country. In Trump’s mind, the closure is about leverage — forcing people to think he’s about to do it, and just might do it, to get other concessions, current and former aides said.

Trump has used a similar approach before with trade negotiations and even in the run-up to the government shutdown last year. Some times he backs down at the last moment, and sometimes he follows through.

But the fact that White House officials are looking at ways to address the fallout of his latest threat shows how real the option has become, at least internally.

Completely shutting down the U.S. border with Mexico, as Trump has threatened, could halt all U.S. automotive manufacturing within a week, impacting at least one million jobs, said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research. She said virtually all U.S. auto production relies on some key parts from Mexico or Central America, and these products are brought into the United States on trucks or trains.

“The building of vehicles requires 100 percent of the parts to be there,” she said, adding that seat belts, engines, transmissions, and wiring harnesses are all brought across the U.S. border.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce began raising alarms last week about Trump’s threat to shut down the border, saying it could have a crippling effect on the U.S. economy. But Trump has so far refused to back down.

“Security is more important to me than trade,” Trump told reporters Tuesday.

Mexico is the U.S.’s second-largest trading partner, meaning that any disruption at the U.S. border could have immediate consequences on the economy. U.S. companies imported $314.3 billion in goods from Mexico in 2017, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. And U.S. companies exported $243.3 billion in goods.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday, asked about the economic impact of closing the border, said “it’s not our first choice.”

But, she said, Trump could be left with little option if the Mexican government doesn’t do more to address the number of people trying to enter the United States.