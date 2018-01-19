I hate to say it, but getting out the Dow party hats is getting to be pretty stale act. It is amusing, though.

On Wednesday, of course, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 26,000 for the first time, just eight trading days after it first closed above 25,000. The normal celebrations ensued.

Sure, 1,000 Dow points sounds like a big deal — but it’s a lot less big a deal than it used to be. That’s because everything is relative.

When the Dow was, say, 5,000, a thousand-point rise was a 20 percent gain, and well worth celebrating. But a rise to 26,000 from 25,000? That’s only a four percent jump.

And such a rise, even over just eight trading days, isn’t all that uncommon, according to Dan Wiener, chairman of Adviser Investments of Newton, Mass. — and who, like me, enjoys putting things into context.

Wiener says that a Dow rise of at least four percent over eight trading days has happened 124 times since the market low on March 9, 2009. That’s 5.5 percent of the eight-day periods since the market bottom — about one out of every 18.

And, he says, it’s happened 263 times since the turn of the century — which is 5.8 percent of the eight-day periods since Dec. 31, 1999, or about one out of every 17.

So celebrate if you like, and happily count the gains your stock portfolio (if you have one) is racking up, which I’m certainly doing. But don’t take a 1,000-point Dow gain all that seriously. It’s fun. But it’s not all that big a deal.

And when the Dow hits 27,000, it will be even less a deal than hitting 26,000. But it will still be fun.