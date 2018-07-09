Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross last week disclosed a tardy sale of stock he had pledged to divest, saying he had overlooked the shares because they were held in a separate account.

Ross told the Office of Government Ethics that on June 11 he sold 1,631 shares of Air Lease Corp. worth between $50,000 and $100,000. Air Lease is a leading commercial aircraft leasing company with more than 300 aircraft.

Ross was a director of Air Lease from 2010 through 2013, and he obtained the shares as part of a stock plan for directors of the company. But Ross said he had overlooked them until he received a check for less than $200 in dividend payments that had gone unclaimed.

“I had no record of receiving these payments and had no prior record of these shares,” Ross said in a statement to the Office of Government Ethics.

Few people could say they weren’t aware of owning stock worth that much. On June 11, the day Ross said he sold his shares, they would have been worth about $73,166.

But Ross joined the Cabinet as one of its richest members, worth about $800 million. He said he would divest himself of his vast holdings, and on Nov. 1, 2017, he signed a letter to the Office of Government Ethics saying he had done so. But he has recently admitted to belatedly selling shares of a shipping company called Navigator, a bank called Sun Bancorp and his investment firm Invesco.

Ross also used short sales — transactions used by sophisticated investors who want to bet on a stock going down. Ross said he did so to hasten his divestment in five companies. CNBC reported that he had shorted Air Lease, Ocwen and Greenbrier in May 2017 and Navigator and Sun Bancorp on Oct. 31.

Ethics experts say, however, that short selling would mean that Ross would continue to have an interest in the stock price.

On June 27, eight Democratic House members asked the Commerce inspector general to investigate the sales, and two Democratic senators and a House member asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate.

Forbes and CNBC have earlier reported on the Ross disclosure form.