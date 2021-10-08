The U.S. National Labor Relations Board this week said it had received a petition backed by signatures from at least 30 percent of workers represented by United Steelworkers union local 13-243, the minimum required to call for a decertification vote, to remove the union.
If the Beaumont employees approve a decertification, it would remove the USW as their bargaining agent. There is no timetable yet set for when a vote could occur.
The USW said in a statement on Friday any vote would be tainted by “serious unfair labor practices” and accused Exxon of “misleading people with confusing statements regarding our union, our negotiations and the company’s spiteful lockout.”
Exxon has said its proposal contains provisions needed to ensure flexibility to compete in low-margin environments. The oil company this week stepped up its efforts to win a vote, accusing the union of sowing misinformation and engaging in voter suppression on the decertification effort.
YouTube blocks climate change deniers
Google is taking action to stop climate change deniers from spreading misinformation or making money by blocking digital ads promoting false climate change claims from appearing alongside content on its platforms.
The company said Thursday that it was rolling out a new policy for YouTube video creators, advertisers and publishers.
The new rules “will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” the post said.
The rules will apply to any content calling climate change a hoax or denying that greenhouse gas emissions and human activity have contributed to the earth’s long-term warming.
“In recent years, we’ve heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change,” Google’s ad team said.
The company said advertisers don’t want ads appearing next to content denying climate change, and publishers and creators don’t want them appearing on their pages or videos.
Google said it would use both automated tools and human reviewers to enforce the policy when it takes effect in November.
Earlier this week, Google rolled out features aimed at helping users reduce their carbon footprints.
Walmart said "the overwhelming majority" of employees required to get coronavirus vaccines have received the shots. A "very small percentage" of the U.S. headquarters and regional staff covered by the company mandate are partially inoculated or haven't gotten the shots, Walmart said in an email without providing specific numbers. Employees who aren't fully vaccinated can complete the process this month "while on a leave of absence," the retail giant said.
Citigroup said an enigmatic money manager who accused the bank of owing him $11.6 billion is a fantasist and a fraud. Olgun Halil Shah, the registered director of the Lex Foundation, says money transferred to a Citigroup account in April never materialized. The foundation filed the London suit in July seeking to recover the money. But Citigroup said the money "does not exist," and alleges a document showing the transfer happened was a forgery.
Tata Sons was selected as the winning bidder for India's flag carrier, ending decades of attempts to privatize a money-losing and debt-laden airline, and potentially ending years of taxpayer-bailouts that's kept the company alive. Tata Sons, which originally launched Air India in 1932, was the highest bidder in a government auction.
