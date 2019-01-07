WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank, speaks during the FIRST Global Challenge, international annual robotics game awards ceremony on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Jim Yong Kim is stepping down as World Bank President after more than six years to join a firm involved in infrastructure investment in developing countries, the World Bank said.

The bank said Kristalina Georgieva will become interim president on February 1. Georgieva is currently chief executive of the bank’s two main lending arms, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association.

Kim, a physician and former president of Dartmouth College, will also rejoin the board of Partners in Health, a group he helped found that provides health care in poor countries.

“I look forward to working once again with my longtime friends and colleagues at PIH on a range of issues in global health and education,” Kim said in a statement released by the World Bank.

This is a developing story.