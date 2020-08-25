AD

The report points to a bumpy economic recovery — and risks for President Trump’s reelection — as Americans grapple with high unemployment and uncertainty about future federal stimulus, with a new version of jobless aid just starting to reach Americans. The confidence gauge also remains well below precrisis levels, illustrating the depth of the economic hole created by the pandemic, as well as the impact of the surge in infections in June and July.

— Bloomberg News

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

In October, American will ax 40,000 jobs

American Airlines said Tuesday it will cut more than 40,000 jobs, including 19,000 through furloughs and layoffs, in October as it struggles with a sharp downturn in travel because of the pandemic.

American executives said the furloughs can only be avoided if the federal government gives airlines another $25 billion to help them cover labor costs for six more months.

The airline said 23,500 employees have accepted buyouts, retired early or taken long-term leaves of absence, but that was not enough to avoid involuntary cuts. The furloughs of union workers and layoffs of management staff announced Tuesday will fall heaviest on flight attendants, with 8,100 being terminated in October.

In March, passenger airlines got $25 billion from the government to save jobs for six months, and American was the biggest beneficiary, receiving $5.8 billion. The money and an accompanying ban on furloughs expire after Sept. 30, although airlines and their labor unions are lobbying Congress for another $25 billion and a six-month reprieve from job cuts.

— Associated Press

EARNINgs

Huge surge in online sales for Best Buy

Best Buy reported that online sales more than tripled in the fiscal second quarter, as shoppers bought computers, tablets and large appliances.

Overall, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain reported profits that beat analysts’ expectations, and overall sales rose 4 percent in the quarter that ended Aug. 3.

Same-store sales rose 5.8 percent during the quarter when its stores were open only by appointment for the first six weeks of the period. A year ago, Best Buy experienced a 1.6 percent increase. Still, Best Buy’s sales were not as explosive as the sales performance at its big box rivals Target, Walmart and Lowe’s, all of which stayed open during the lockdown.

Best Buy said sales growth across the business was tracking 20 percent during the first three weeks of the current quarter compared to a year ago but warned it could see a slowdown amid so much uncertainty. Shares fell on the news.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Sales of new homes jumped again in July, rising 13.9 percent as the housing market continues to gain traction following a spring downturn caused by pandemic-related lockdowns. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that July’s gain propelled sales of new homes to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 901,000. That’s a far bigger number than analysts had expected and follows big increases in May and June. The government report has a high margin of error, so the July figures could be revised in the coming months. The recent sales gains followed a steep drop-off in March and April as much of the country stayed home due to government restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The U.S. banking industry’s second quarter profits fell by 70 percent from a year ago, the FDIC said Tuesday, as low interest rates and the economic turmoil of the pandemic weighed heavily on big and small banks alike. Total bank profits across 5,066 insured institutions were $18.8 billion, compared with profits of $62.5 billion in the same period a year ago. This was the second consecutive quarter of steep profit declines as banks set aside billions to cover potentially bad loans back in April.

— From news services

