“Trade has been a critical tool in combatting the pandemic, and this strong growth underscores how important trade will be in underpinning the global economic recovery,” WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a report released on Monday.
The report warned, however, that uneven access to coronavirus vaccines could exacerbate economic divergence.
The organization also warned about the risks of an inflationary spike, which could persuade central banks to taper their expansive monetary policies early. The report added that the recent rise in inflation is “probably temporary, driven by supply-side shocks affecting certain sectors in specific economies balanced against the unexpectedly strong recovery in demand.”
Gross domestic product fell 3.8 percent in 2020 and may expand by 5.3 percent this year and 4.1 percent in 2022, the WTO said.
— Bloomberg News
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
Industry group aims for zero emissions
The airline industry’s main lobbying group adopted a target of eliminating carbon emissions on a net basis by 2050, a goal that will require balancing the fight against climate change with the need to spur demand in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
Current airline targets aren’t ambitious enough, International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh said at the group’s annual meeting in Boston on Monday. At the same time, he said the industry will need help to bear the estimated $2 trillion cost of transitioning from fossil-derived jet fuel.
Airlines are under pressure to make quick progress toward lower emissions even though breakthrough technology, such as hydrogen-powered planes, is years away. While automakers and the power industry have made tangible progress in becoming more green, aviation’s extended development timelines and safety prerogatives mean change has been slower.
The resolution, backed by Deutsche Lufthansa, faced some criticism from Chinese carriers, which are committed to a separate timetable of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew should visit Connecticut to meet parents and teachers about “dangerous content” spreading on the social media platform, the state’s attorney general said. In a letter posted on Twitter, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said a new “challenge” going viral on the app to “slap a teacher” is endangering educators. This is the latest TikTok trend “encouraging lawlessness, self-harm and reckless, dangerous pranks” in schools, Tong said, adding that an earlier “Devious Licks” challenge led to one school in the state closing temporarily last month.
Delta Air Lines said that its ticket sales had stabilized and started to improve, putting it on course to deliver third-quarter revenue within its original forecast range. “For Delta, they bottomed out in the later part of August and the first part of September,” chief executive Ed Bastian told reporters Sunday. “Business traffic is growing back in the U.S.” In July, the company had forecast a 30 percent to 35 percent drop in third-quarter adjusted revenue versus 2019 levels. Last month, the airline said quarterly revenue would be at the lower end of the forecast after a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
Ford Motor’s U.S. sales fell more than 27 percent in the third quarter. The decrease in sales comes amid an industry-wide drop-off due to a global semiconductor shortage that has severely depleted new-vehicle inventories and depressed full-year sales forecasts. For the July through September period, Ford’s sales of roughly 400,000 vehicles were down more than 27 percent from the third quarter of 2020, when the automaker reported 551,796 sales. In the third quarter of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic and related supply chain issues hit auto production and sales, the company had U.S. sales of more than 580,000 vehicles.
— From news services