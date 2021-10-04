Delta Air Lines said that its ticket sales had stabilized and started to improve, putting it on course to deliver third-quarter revenue within its original forecast range. “For Delta, they bottomed out in the later part of August and the first part of September,” chief executive Ed Bastian told reporters Sunday. “Business traffic is growing back in the U.S.” In July, the company had forecast a 30 percent to 35 percent drop in third-quarter adjusted revenue versus 2019 levels. Last month, the airline said quarterly revenue would be at the lower end of the forecast after a resurgence in coronavirus cases.