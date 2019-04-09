CORPORATIONS

Wynn fires security chief accused of spying

Wynn Resorts has removed its security chief after he acknowledged spying on employees following allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

Wynn chief executive Matthew Maddox disclosed Saturday’s firing of James Stern, executive vice president of corporate security, in a legal brief to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission released Tuesday.

Stern told the commission last week that he had surveilled company co-founder Elaine Wynn and four employees, including one named in a Wall Street Journal report about the misconduct allegations. Maddox says he had only “minimal” knowledge of the spying.

Steve Wynn has denied the sexual misconduct allegations but resigned as chief executive last year.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Qualcomm announces new AI chip for cloud

Qualcomm said it’s going to offer a new chip for use in data centers that will help accelerate artificial intelligence processing, joining a crowded race to provide the fundamental building blocks of new forms of computing.

The company will use its mobile expertise and ability to design chips made with the latest manufacturing technology to start supplying the new products by 2025, Keith Kressin, a Qualcomm executive, said at a company event Tuesday in San Francisco.

Kressin said Qualcomm will provide more details of its new product, called the Cloud A1 100, later this year. The chip is aimed at inferencing work — making decisions based on analysis of data streams such as digitized voice or images.

— Bloomberg

Also in Business

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Amgen’s osteoporosis treatment for postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture, the regulator’s website said. The monthly injection, Evenity, developed jointly with Belgium-based UCB, helps reduce the risk of fracture by mildly inhibiting the breakdown of bone minerals. The decision comes months after a panel of experts to the FDA voted for the drug’s approval.

British financial services giant Standard Chartered Bank will pay $1.1 billion in fines to settle allegations by U.S. and British authorities that it tried to evade U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran, Cuba, Myanmar and other nations. The settlement Tuesday was announced by the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve and other U.S. and British bank regulators. Treasury said that from June 2009 until May 2014, Standard Chartered processed 9,335 transactions totaling $437.6 million that involved people or countries subject to sanctions administered by the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

U.S. job openings fell in February by the most since 2015 while still exceeding the number of unemployed Americans, a sign of some potential relaxation in a consistently tight labor market. The number of positions waiting to be filled dropped by 538,000 to 7.09 million from an upwardly revised 7.63 million in the prior month, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, released Tuesday. The quits rate held at 2.3 percent for a ninth straight month, indicating Americans feel confident in their ability to find new employment.