“HP shareholders have told us they believe our acquisition proposal will bring tremendous value, which is why we lined up $24 billion in binding financing commitments and a slate of highly qualified director candidates,” John Visentin, Xerox’s CEO, said on Thursday.

HP, which has 12 board members, responded to Xerox’s decision to nominate candidates by again saying the bid undervalues the company.

“These nominations are a self-serving tactic by Xerox to advance its proposal, which significantly undervalues HP and creates meaningful risk to the detriment of HP shareholders,” HP said in the statement.

Xerox’s slate of candidates include current or former executives from companies such as American Airlines, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Jefferies and Wynn Resorts.

— Reuters

COMMUNICATIONS

Comcast loses more cable subscribers

Comcast on Thursday beat Wall Street’s revenue and profit estimates via growth in broadband customers, but the company lost more cable TV subscribers than expected and its NBC Universal unit’s revenue was hurt as the film “Cats” bombed at the box office.

Management said on an earnings call that it expected accelerating cable TV subscriber declines, which helped push the stock down. Other media company shares were also down.

“With the rate adjustments that we are implementing in 2020 as well as the ongoing changes in consumer behavior, we expect higher video subscriber losses this year,” said Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh.

Pay TV companies have been raising rates instead of trying to hang on to bargain-chasers who are cutting cable service. In the fourth quarter Comcast lost 149,000 video customers, more than a loss of 139,000 estimated by FactSet, but fewer than the 238,000 video customers it lost in the third quarter.

The company has been vocal about its effort to chase broadband customers to offset cord-cutting, as viewers who stream TV and film require a broadband connection to do so.

It gained 442,000 broadband subscribers in the quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of 378,000 net additions, according to FactSet.

Comcast will enter the streaming-video war on April 15, when it launches its advertising-supported Peacock streaming service to Comcast customers, followed by a launch across the United States on July 15.

— Reuters

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

American, Southwest post positive earnings

Healthy travel demand should continue to cushion results for American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, the two said Thursday, even as the prolonged Boeing 737 Max grounding continues to hit costs and profits.

American and Southwest have had to cancel thousands of flights following a Boeing 737 Max safety ban, prompted by two deadly crashes, in March. Still, American edged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, with net income rising to $414 million, or 95 cents per share, in the fourth quarter that ended Dec. 31, from $325 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier. Southwest, which as the world’s largest 737 Max operator is among the airlines hardest hit by the global grounding, posted a 0.4 percent rise in revenue to $5.7 billion in the quarter.

However, it warned that unit costs excluding fuel and profit-sharing expenses are seen spiking between 6 percent and 8 percent in the current quarter as the company manages an operation built around more flights than it is now able to operate.

— Reuters

Also in Business

An Oslo appeals court approved Norway's plans for more oil exploration in the Arctic on Thursday, dismissing a lawsuit by environmentalists who had said it violated people's right to a healthy environment. The verdict upheld a ruling made by a lower court, rejecting arguments by Greenpeace and the Nature and Youth group that an oil licensing round had breached Norway's constitution.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, suggesting the labor market continues to tighten even as job growth is slowing. Strength in the labor market is underpinning consumer spending, helping to keep the longest economic expansion on record.

23andMe is cutting 100 jobs as the once-booming business of consumer genetic testing has slowed. The job reductions, equivalent to about 14 percent of the workforce, will primarily effect areas such as clinical trials that aren't core businesses.