In an April interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” program, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said he worried about potential scenarios in which a large payments system or financial institution might be crippled by a cyberattack.
During Tuesday’s session, Yellen “reaffirmed Treasury’s commitment to counter the threats posed by ransomware and other malicious cyber-activity across the financial services sector and economy,” the statement said.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
U.S. single-family home rental prices increased 10.2 percent in September, according to data compiled by CoreLogic, reaching a record after a summer of accelerating pace. Vacancy rates near 25-year lows are driving rent growth across the market, with higher-priced homes seeing the biggest gains, according to CoreLogic, which tracks changes nationally. Miami saw the biggest increase among metropolitan areas, at 25.7 percent, followed by Phoenix and Las Vegas, with gains of 19.8 percent and 15.9 percent respectively.
Backers of a measure that asks Massachusetts voters to treat drivers for app-based companies like Uber and Lyft as independent contractors rather than employees said on Tuesday that they had gathered enough signatures to get it on the ballot. The Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work, whose members include Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart, in August proposed asking voters to declare their drivers independent contractors entitled to minimum benefits but not their employees.
Germany's energy regulator has suspended the approval process for a major new pipeline bringing Russian gas into Europe, throwing up a roadblock to the contentious project and driving up regional gas prices. The watchdog said on Tuesday that it had temporarily halted the certification process because the Swiss-based consortium behind Nord Stream 2 first needed to form a German subsidiary company under German law to secure an operating license. European prices jumped almost 11 percent after news of the hold-up.
— From news services