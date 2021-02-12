The online gathering of finance chiefs from the world’s top industrial economies addressed a proposed expansion in the International Monetary Fund’s lending firepower along with digital taxation and climate change.

The United States is leaning toward backing an increase in the IMF’s special drawing rights, or SDRs, by as much as $500 billion, Bloomberg News reported this month. The fund has been lobbying for more help to support developing nations against the covid-19 crisis.

The G-7 discussed increasing the IMF’s resources during Friday’s call, and the group expects a decision to be announced later this month on the back of a Group of 20 discussion, according to one person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The finance ministers’ goal in Friday’s talks was to build momentum around helping developing nations, the person said. The United States has a de facto veto in the IMF on the decision, and former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin had previously blocked the fund’s requests to boost its special drawing rights.

— Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Amazon sues in N.Y. warehouse dispute

Amazon is suing the New York attorney general, arguing that she’s exceeding her authority in seeking to penalize the company for alleged failures in its pandemic safety protocols and treatment of workers at New York City warehouses.

In a complaint filed Friday in Brooklyn federal court, Amazon says Attorney General Letitia James’s office has threatened to sue if the retail giant doesn’t comply with a list of demands, which include subsidizing public bus service and reducing production targets required of workers in its warehouses. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

The Seattle-based company seeks a court order that would prevent the New York attorney general from seeking to regulate Amazon’s actions in response to the coronavirus, as well as claims of retaliation by workers who protest working conditions. Amazon says those responsibilities fall to the federal government.

The lawsuit is a preemptive salvo in a long-running clash between the world’s largest online retailer and a regulator that has publicly criticized Amazon’s response to the pandemic. The company’s complaint also amounts to a lengthy and detailed defense of its actions to protect employees, including a day-by-day chronicle of safety measures it rolled out as the respiratory virus spread around the United States in March and April.

James quickly returned fire.

“Throughout this pandemic, Amazon employees have been forced to work in unsafe conditions, all while the company and its CEO made billions off of their backs,” she said in a statement.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Spotify Technology will allow its employees to work from anywhere, the Swedish music streaming company said in a blog post, further upending the future of modern working life. Spotify's move is in step with several technology companies that plan to keep some of the new ways of working that have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic. Salesforce and Twitter have already shifted to hybrid or permanent remote working models. Spotify has seen a surge in paid subscribers during the pandemic.

International Rights Advocates, a human rights group, said it filed a federal class-action lawsuit Friday on behalf of eight Malian citizens against chocolate companies for alleged complicity in trafficking and forced labor. The plaintiffs were trafficked as children and forced to harvest cocoa on the Ivory Coast, the biggest exporter and producer, IRAdvocates said in a statement. The case is based on a law that allows victims to sue companies that participate in a venture that benefits from trafficking and forced labor. Nestle, Cargill and Mars are among the companies named in the suit.