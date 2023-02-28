Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MALVERN, Pa. — MALVERN, Pa. — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $182.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $73.7 million, or 55 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $820.2 million.

Ecovyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $760 million to $790 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECVT

GiftOutline Gift Article