Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. — MALVERN, Pa. — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.4 million.
The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $182.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.9 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $73.7 million, or 55 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $820.2 million.
Ecovyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $760 million to $790 million.
