Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. — SHELTON, Conn. — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $11.9 million.
The consumer products maker posted revenue of $469.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $470.9 million.
Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.
