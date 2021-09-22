From the driver’s point of view, the Honda Civic pulls ahead of the Toyota Corolla literally and figuratively. In Edmunds’ testing, the Civic with the turbo engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is quicker than average for the class. The Corolla, even with its more powerful engine, trails at 8.8 seconds and tends to feel even slower than that result suggests. Drivers will likely feel the urge to floor the accelerator more than they would with the Civic when getting up to highway speeds.