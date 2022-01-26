The redesigned Pathfinder grows marginally more spacious, putting it on par with the Pilot for total cargo volume. A tilting second row allows access to the third row even while a car seat is installed, though this scenario narrows the passage to the back. Passengers in the first two rows can stretch out, leaving plenty of room for kids in the third. Ride comfort is agreeable, though certain road surfaces can unsettle the Pathfinder and its flat, firm seats are less than luxurious. Comfort and versatility improve with the latest-generation Pathfinder, but in both categories, the Pilot maintains its lead.