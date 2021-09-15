The Hyundai and VW come with a well-rounded set of technology features; the primary differentiator is execution. Both come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, for instance, but the GTI offers wireless connectivity as well. This means you don’t need to use a USB cord to mirror your phone’s apps on the touchscreen. The GTI’s voice controls also govern a wider set of functions, and its premium stereo sounds a bit crisper. And while the Veloster has a decent array of advanced driver aids as standard, traffic-adaptive cruise control is notably absent from the list.