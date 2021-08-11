Get the optional turbocharged engine to make the most out of the Mazda 6. This turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine produces 227 horsepower on regular gas or 250 horsepower on 93 octane gas. That’s up to 63 horsepower more than the 6′s base engine. It also comes with paddle shifters on the steering wheel, just to add to the sporty feel. This will be the final year for the Mazda 6, so get one now.