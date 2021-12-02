The Jeep Wrangler is now in its fourth generation. The current body style was introduced for the 2018 model year with more creature comforts and all-terrain capability than before. And not one to let Ford gather all the hype, Jeep has introduced further enhancements to its 2021 Wrangler, including plug-in hybrid and V8 powertrains. So which one of these SUVs is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.