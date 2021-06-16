The term refers to the gears in the truck’s differential, which is the fixed mechanical gearing that links the rear axle to the driveshaft and then the engine. The numbers relate to the number of times the driveshaft has to rotate to make the driven wheels make a full rotation. It’s written out with the driveshaft rotation first and then the wheel rotation, the latter of which is always 1. So, for example, you could see a truck’s axle ratio expressed as 3.21:1 or just 3.21.