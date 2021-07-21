Consumers who cry foul on price are at least partially to blame. Buying a car can be an emotional purchase and can cause some people to lose sight of the details. If you’re on the brink of a deal in the showroom and think you don’t have enough information to proceed, don’t. It is better to walk away from a deal than to argue after the fact that you paid too much. Your best bet is to do your pricing research online and work out a deal you feel comfortable with.