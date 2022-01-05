The COVID-19 pandemic is largely the main reason for the microchip shortage. Orders for chips were canceled when automakers temporarily shut down factories at the height of the pandemic. On top of that, the demand for chips increased at the same time in other industries because people were staying at home and needed additional electronics for work and play. The surge of microchip demand started when automakers restarted production, leaving chip manufacturers unable to keep up. Furthermore, there have been supply chain issues with automakers unable to source certain parts or materials, compounded by a lack of shipping containers and overloaded shipping ports.