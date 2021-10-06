The Tacoma has the benefit of being offered with two engines. With the four-cylinder engine, the Tacoma has a base price of $27,715, including destination. Equipment levels are broadly similar on both trucks at those base trim levels. The specialized off-roading trim of the Tacoma, the TRD Pro, can top $48,000, but you are getting a bit more capability from it than the Pro-4X. The Tacoma has historically enjoyed strong resale value as well.