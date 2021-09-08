Charging stations are becoming more common, and installing a charger in your home or business has also gotten much easier in the last decade. With the development of DC fast charging, many new EVs can replenish 200-plus miles of range in only 20 minutes. The hidden component to worry about is where that energy comes from. More than 60% of electricity in the U.S. is generated using fossil fuels. But the share of renewable energy has doubled since the 1980s, and trends suggest that the pace will accelerate.