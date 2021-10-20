The Taos has only a few more horsepower than the Trailblazer, but those German horses seem particularly strong. In Edmunds’ testing, the Taos covered 0-60 mph in 7.8 seconds, significantly quicker than the 9.4 seconds it took for the Trailblazer with its upgraded engine. That makes the Taos one of the quickest vehicles in its class, while the Trailblazer is only about average. When you have a car full of people or cargo, or need to make a quick pass of a slow-moving vehicle, that extra power makes a difference.