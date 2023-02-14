EGain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — SUNNYVALE, Calif. — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $104,000 in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 5 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $25.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, eGain said it expects revenue in the range of $23 million to $23.5 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 13 cents to 20 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $97 million to $99 million.

