“They have become broader today with the signing of agreements between the Egyptian government and Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec,” she added.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly attended the singing ceremony between representatives of Egypt’s Sovereign Fund, the Norwegian Norfund and Scatec, Norway’s leading renewable power producer, according to a Cabinet statement.

The agreement envisages projects for the production of renewable energy, green hydrogen and the building of a green infrastructure in African countries.

“African countries are particularly vulnerable to climate change, and it is positive that Egypt has taken on the responsibility of leading this year’s climate summit,” Huitfeldt said Wednesday before arriving in Cairo.

Earlier this month, Egypt signed a $5 billion memorandum of understanding with Scatec to establish a plant in the Suez Canal area for producing green ammonia from green hydrogen. The plant, which is to go live in 2025, is expected to produce one ton of green ammonia a year, with a potential to expand to three tons, the government said.