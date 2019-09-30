El-Sissi tweeted late Sunday that measures are underway to “protect the rights of the people” adversely impacted by slashing subsidies. He didn’t elaborate.

El-Sissi’s ambitious reform program, launched in 2016, aims at overhauling the country’s ailing economy. The government has also floated the currency and substantially cut subsidies.

The austerity measures have taken a heavy toll on poor and middle-class Egyptians. The official statistics agency reported in July that one in three Egyptians is living in poverty.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD