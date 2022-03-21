The war in Ukraine has shaken the global economy and threatened food supplies and livelihoods of people across the world. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, spiked over $112 per barrel on Monday after nearly hitting a peak of $140 earlier this month.

The Central Bank of Egypt increased the key interest rate by 1%, to 9.75%. With the increases, overnight deposit and lending rate stood at 9.25% and 10.25% respectively, the bank said.

The increases followed an unscheduled meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, which had been set to meet on Thursday.

Russia and Ukraine combine for nearly a third of the world’s wheat and barley exports. Ukraine is also is a major supplier of corn and the global leader in sunflower oil, used in food processing.

Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer. The annual inflation rate increased to 10% in February from 8% the previous month, according to the state-run statistics bureau.