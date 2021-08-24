It’s already pulling out all the stops, starting with a campaign to crush organized networks of anti-Putin activists. Alexey Navalny, who dubbed United Russia “the party of crooks and thieves” and has been the Kremlin’s loudest critic, was jailed earlier this year, his movement branded extremist and dismantled. Recent changes to election rules make it harder for candidates to put themselves forward. Such is the level of paranoia that even a former presidential contender who was supposed to be third on the Communist party ticket has been barred from standing, ostensibly because of assets held abroad (which he says have been sold) — an unusually harsh blow to a party that has long helped keep up the pretense of competitive elections without causing the Kremlin real headaches. Independent media have fared little better.