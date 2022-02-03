One problem the SEC aims to address is how there’s no formal underwriter role at the time a SPAC merges with its target, which may impair the quality of disclosures. But there are other ways the regulator could tone down the hype. It’s already told SPACs they shouldn’t assume they have a free pass to publish outlandish financial projections, which regular IPOs typically shy away from for liability reasons. Another area of concern is the (often long) time lag between when a SPAC publishes the flashy press release and slide deck announcing a deal and when it publishes the more sober, detailed prospectus.