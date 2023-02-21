Element Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.7 million.
The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $573.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $187.2 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.
Element Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.43 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESI