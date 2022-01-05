The people who are comfortable sitting at the top of a grift, especially one involving hundreds of millions of dollars, they have to have a sort of psychic, psychological and moral hole at the core of their being. It’s possible that they truly believe that they’re not selling garbage but I have to believe that in some corner of their minds, they know what they’re doing and don’t really care. There were so many stories about Bernie Madoff. Even after his coffers were full in terms of investments and he didn’t want to allow new investors into his fund, someone would call and he would just get attracted to the idea of reeling them in, essentially adding them to the victim’s list.