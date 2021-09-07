“I came away thinking she was just a zealot who really believed her technology would really work so maybe she could fudge just a little bit,” said author Ken Auletta, who has written extensively about Silicon Valley and was given behind-the-scenes access to Holmes for a 2014 profile in The New Yorker magazine. “I came away thinking she really believed what she was doing was a public good. And if it had worked, it would have been a public good.”