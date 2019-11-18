Warren, one of the leading Democratic candidates for president, released a transition proposal Friday that would make sweeping changes to existing government health-care programs in her first days in office, creating a generous new public plan available to most Americans, and free to many. It’s meant to be an interim step on the way toward her ultimate goal of a single-payer system that would eliminate private insurance — something she doesn’t envision being rolled out until as late as the third year of her theoretical first term.While billed as a “transition” plan, the proposal is still plenty ambitious, and a smart move by her campaign. She is effectively acknowledging that Medicare for All remains a controversial policy that doesn’t have the full support of Congressional Democrats. The interim proposal has a little something for everyone: It would make a transition to Medicare for All easier, whether it comes in a few years or further down the line, by moving more Americans to a public plan. It would also leave many people more generously covered, while potentially bringing down costs even if such an effort failed.