Sen. Elizabeth Warren D-Mass., arrives at the home of Ann Garland in Lebanon, N.H. Saturday, April 13, 2019: (Cheryl Senter/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren is vowing to prohibit new fossil fuel leasing on public lands if she’s elected president, one of several new energy proposals she’s rolling out.

The Massachusetts senator already has launched more than a half-dozen new proposals since entering the Democratic primary. Besides an executive order barring new fossil fuel leases on public lands on shore and offshore, Warren said Monday she would work toward boosting U.S. electricity generation from renewable sources offshore or on public lands.

Warren’s plan also includes free entry to national parks, the reinstatement of Obama-era environmental policies President Donald Trump rolled back and the creation of a service program to help maintain public lands.

Warren is set to discuss the public lands policies this week during campaign stops in South Carolina, Colorado and Utah.

