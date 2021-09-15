Charlie Scharf, chief executive officer since late 2019, has said in recent earnings calls that the cap has hurt revenues because the bank has had to prioritize assets in the consumer and commercial bank over the investment bank. Trading assets in the latter shrank almost 17% between the end of 2019 and the middle of this year. Executives had privately hoped that the Fed might remove the restraint later this year; Fed officials saw it remaining until next year or beyond. The bank has declined comment.