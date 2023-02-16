Elme: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — Elme Communities (ELME) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had a loss of $3.5 million, or 4 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $55.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.1 million.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $77.3 million. Revenue was reported as $209.4 million.
Elme expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 96 cents to $1.04 per share.
