I’m not saying you shouldn’t worry when the richest person in the world says he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy. It’s just worth taking a moment to consider the messenger and the wider context. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If Jamie Dimon can throw out stormy weather analogies, then Elon Musk is of course free to deploy the Silicon Valley “super” in a non-super way. Dimon’s “hurricane” comment caught attention because it jarred with earlier comments of his and, crucially, he runs the biggest bank in the biggest economy on the planet. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has myriad fingers in many pies (including that one Musk is cooking up with Twitter Inc.).

Musk is chief executive of the world’s hottest and most valuable car brand, with large-scale operations in the US and China. That said, Tesla Inc. accounted for less than 2% of the global autos market last year. Musk’s foreboding is an additional data point, perhaps corroborating Dimon’s to a degree, but it’s not a revelation. After all, Musk’s powers of prognostication didn’t stop him top-ticking Twitter with a takeover bid he now clearly regrets. Also: “US Job Gains Top Estimates,” so there’s that.

It still matters, of course, because Musk’s share of the market’s addled collective brain is far higher than 2%. If the CEO of this fast-growing car company valued at roughly $800 billion — more than double JPMorgan’s market cap — suddenly wants to cut 10% of Tesla’s workforce, then things must be really bad.

In one sense, May’s US autos sales figures comport with this. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12.7 million units was down 11% compared with April, and that’s a number that would usually spell recession. But these are weird times in the US autos business due to the pandemic-related disruption of supply chains.

Over the past year, auto sales have been held back by constrained supply, not weak demand — try buying a car and see how much the dealership gouges you for one of the models on its sparse lot. Despite the drop in sales, already thin inventories actually fell slightly in May. The industry had just 22 days of demand sitting around at the end of the month, a day less than in April and roughly a third of the pre-Covid level. Earlier this week, Ford Motor Co. announced a $3.7 billion investment plan that will create more than 6,000 jobs.

Tesla may have specific reasons for cutting jobs. For one thing, its workforce has more than doubled in the past three years to around 100,000. While revenue has risen 36% a year, compounded, in that time, the rate per employee is 7%. Both of those numbers are respectable, but maybe not $800 billion worth of respect? Musk caused another of his own little hurricanes earlier this week when he demanded that Tesla employees stop “phoning it in” by working from home, sparking speculation that he simply wanted to thin the ranks by getting die-hard WFH-ers to walk away. The “super bad” email to staff would seem to lend credence to that interpretation. What I like about it is that, at face value, he wanted employees to put in more hours just before he told them there isn’t enough work to go around.

Conflicting signals are par for the course with Musk. Also making headlines in the past 24 hours was his tweeted claim that Tesla “may” — may, folks, may — have a working prototype of its Optimus humanoid robot ready for a slightly delayed AI presentation at the end of September. Regular viewers may recall that Musk introduced the idea of Optimus with the aid of a spandex-clad assistant prancing around on stage at an event last August, so I guess we will see.

I have to wonder, though. If I were about to unveil a working robot that would render physical labor “a choice,” heralding a fundamental change in the very experience of being human, wouldn’t I be feeling super-pumped? Would I be worrying about personnel costs and maybe trying to limit severance payouts by encouraging folks to resign?

Maybe that’s just me. It is, of course, entirely possible that some weakness in demand for highly priced vehicles combined with Covid-related shutdowns in China have dinged Tesla’s growth this quarter, which sits ill with that $800 billion valuation, and something must be seen to be done. Not super-intriguing, obviously, but worth considering.

