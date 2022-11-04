Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Musk has his work cut out for him if he wants to get Twitter on healthy financial footing. Yet one of the biggest impediments to righting the ship appears to be Musk himself. From the start of Musk’s on-again, off-again pursuit of Twitter that culminated in a $44 billion acquisition that closed last week, the entrepreneur has asserted he could do a much better job of running the company than previous management.

Musk has also said that he would open the platform to voices that he contends have been suppressed on Twitter, and in particular those expressing conservative political and policy views. Musk isn’t wrong about this. Controversial ideas associated with right-leaning politics sometimes ran afoul of Twitter standards, or Twitter algorithms, in the past. But Musk’s ego and his bizarre instincts around speech are undermining whatever opportunity he has to live up to his vow to find new revenue through user payments.

Advertisement

Musk has said that he is an absolutist when it comes to free speech. Yet it can be hard to tell if that reflects a genuine — if sometimes extreme — commitment to civil liberties, or if it’s just Musk’s way of justifying outrageous comments. It certainly seemed more like the latter last weekend, when Musk promoted (and later deleted) a tweet containing a baseless conspiracy theory around the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

This is disturbing on its face. It also seems likely to complicate Musk’s task of finding ways to make loyal users pay to use the site. Musk started the week by suggesting users will have to pay $20 a month — later reduced to $8 — to keep the blue badge awarded to so-called verified users.

A more judicious CEO might have had a shot at making the plan work. But Musk’s behavior has instead alienated many Twitter adherents who said sending money to a company run by Musk in exchange for the blue badge would amount to a badge of shame.

Advertisement

The checkmark saga is a pity, not just because Musk might be losing out on an opportunity to funnel much-needed revenue into Twitter, which has rarely been profitable and was to begin laying off employees Friday. It also makes it difficult for rational people to consider that Musk had a point when he complained about speech suppression.

Conservatives have long decried how pre-Musk Twitter disciplined users deemed in violation of its terms of service. They contend that the company’s use of a practice known as “shadowbanning” — using algorithmic techniques to limit a user’s visibility on the platform, potentially without their knowing — ended up censoring right-wing and controversial points of view. Opinions tied to topics including Covid, race and transgender policies have been especially vulnerable to shadowbanning (or, even outright suspension), they say. (In congressional hearings, Twitter executives have denied that shadowbanning intentionally singled out conservatives.)

Even under the best of circumstances, Musk’s blue-badge gambit faces a tough road. For one thing, as much as journalists and other high-profile users had come to rely on the check as a confirmation of legitimacy and reliability, plenty of other heavily followed users thrived without the validity of a blue check.

Advertisement

The figurative ink wasn’t even dry on Musk’s takeover when a conservative poster who uses the handle “@Catturd2” weighed in: “Report…day one of @elonmusk owning Twitter. I’ll be doing this everyday to see if anything changes. As of now, I’m still Shadowbanned, ghostbanned, searchbanned, and Twitter removed 1200 followers today – as usual. Nothing has changed – I’ll report again tomorrow.”

Musk promptly responded to @Catturd2: “I will be digging in more today.”

@Catturd2 is a Twitter powerhouse, with 959,000 followers. But because @Catturd2 posts pseudonymously, the handle wasn’t eligible for a blue badge under pre-Musk Twitter policies. As Musk’s reaction shows, it’s a hugely influential account. Countless other Twitter accounts — some conservative, some not, some pseudonymous, some not — have thousands if not hundreds of thousands of followers who deem their posts informational and reliable without the need of blue-badge legitimacy.

Advertisement

As long as these users are able to post, it’s unclear what Musk can offer them to pay for their user experience. (Nothing, it seems: On Wednesday, a seemingly irritated @Catturd2 declared that he was “wrong about @elonmusk changing Twitter.”)

Meanwhile, why would existing blue-badged users want to send money to a CEO who regularly demonstrates his willingness to pamper his ideological soulmates?

Musk wants to influence public debate and augment Twitter’s revenue. As fellow moguls Rupert Murdoch and Jeff Bezos might attest, it’s not easy. Both corporate titans own major media platforms (the New York Post, the Wall Street Journal and Fox News for Murdoch, the Washington Post for Bezos) that they use to express their worldviews. But it’s rare to see either personally opining on their own platforms.

Advertisement

They probably recognize the wisdom in having some pragmatic distance between themselves as proprietors and their media brand. Musk, in contrast, sees himself as the brand and wants to imprint himself on every one of his products.

That worked fine for Tesla and SpaceX. But Twitter may soon show him the limits of such a strategy.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Giving Zuckerberg Unquestioned Power Was Asking for Trouble: Chris Bryan

•

Chief Twit Elon Musk Makes a Mostly Disastrous Start: Parmy Olson

•

Microsoft Layoffs Won’t Be the Last for Tech: Parmy Olson

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Robert A. George is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and member of the editorial board covering government and public policy. Previously, he was a member of the editorial boards of the New York Daily News and New York Post.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article