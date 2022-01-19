Passaro, whose aesthetic mixes couture with applied tailoring and an emphasis on hypersensitive looks, graduated from London College of Fashion, before founding his eponymous brand in 2019. But buyers, he said, weren’t yet ready to take on his designs. Now, those that have been “watching my development” for a while have indicated that they want to buy his collection because he is featured on the official line up. “PFW helped us to be credible as a brand.”