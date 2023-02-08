Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.33 billion.
The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $3.37 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.
