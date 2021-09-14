Some colleges are even preparing their students to deal with hiring algorithms. Around 250 universities across the U.S., Canada, U.K. and elsewhere use a startup called VMock Inc. to help their students tailor their CVs with software that will, with a forthcoming update, be able to analyze a job description and then suggest changes to a resume to better reflect what’s wanted. It could, in theory, help a graduate send out 20 different resumes tailored to 20 different job descriptions, according to VMock’s founder, Salil Pande. But that might also disadvantage other, just as promising, candidates who don’t have access to such tech.